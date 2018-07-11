US House of Reps green lights options capital relief The US House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that aims to increase the risk sensitivity of the capital treatment of certain cleared options.

The Options Markets Stability Act encourages market makers to offer listed options to investors looking to hedge market risk by providing them with capital relief. The bill proposed to make the capital treatment of options more risk-sensitive and less weighted towards a risk insensitive leverage ratio. More risk ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The bill proposed to make the capital treatment of options more risk-sensitive and less weighted towards a risk insensitive leverage ratio. More risk ...