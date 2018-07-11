US House of Reps green lights options capital relief

The Options Markets Stability Act encourages market makers to offer listed options to investors looking to hedge market risk by providing them with capital relief.The bill proposed to make the capital treatment of options more risk-sensitive and less weighted towards a risk insensitive leverage ratio. More risk ...
