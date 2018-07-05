AMF bangs drum on post-Brexit clearing supervision

The Bank of England is the primary supervisor of UK clearing houses, some of which clear significant amounts of euro derivatives for EU 27-based counterparties.In the AMF's 2018 Markets and Risk Outlook report, published in English on Thursday, the AMF addressed the question of London-based euro clearing, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.