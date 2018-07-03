GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2018: the nominees

The list is the result of undertaking market soundings and research. Nominees are now invited to arrange their pitches to win the award they have been shortlisted for with the GlobalCapital editorial team. Winners will be decided by an editorial panel and then unveiled at a gala dinner in London on September 25.

The awards honour the firms, services and products that strengthen, grow and change global derivatives markets for the better. Each award will be judged according to the nominees’ innovations in product and service, commitments to new markets, improvements in efficiency, liquidity and market stability, as well as client guidance.

Derivatives house of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Société Générale

UBS

Equity derivatives house of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citadel Securities

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS

XTX markets

FX derivatives house of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

Citi

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan

UBS

XTX Markets

Interest rate derivatives house of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Citadel Securities

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Société Générale

Credit derivatives house of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Volatility derivatives house of the year

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Nomura

Société Générale

UBS

Structured products house of the year

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

Nomura

Société Générale

UBS

Research and strategy house of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Société Générale

UBS

Clearing bank of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Citi

Credit Suisse

HSBC

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Single dealer electronic platform of the year

Barclays

Citi

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Corporate solutions house of the year

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Nomura

Société Générale

Corporate risk management team of the year

Enel

Pemex

Swiss Re

Risk management advisory firm of the year

Chatham Financial

J.C. Rathbone Associates

Rothschild & Co.

Specialist liquidity provider of the year — overall

Citadel Securities

Virtu Financial

XTX Markets

Specialist liquidity provider — fixed income derivatives

Citadel Securities

Jump Trading

Susquehanna International Group

XTX Markets

Specialist liquidity provider — equity derivatives

Citadel Securities

Virtu Financial

XTX Markets

Specialist liquidity provider —FX derivatives

Virtu Financial

XTX Markets

Hedge fund of the year

Bridgewater Associates

Citadel

Millennium Management

TCI Fund Management

Two Sigma Investments

Viking

Asset manager of the year

Amundi

BlackRock

Invesco

JP Morgan Asset Management

Pimco

State Street

Union Investment

Global law firm of the year — overall

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

European law firm of the year — regulatory

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

European law firm of the year — transactions

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

Mayer Brown

Morrison& Foerster

Linklaters

Norton Rose Fulbright

Asia-Pacific law firm of the year — regulatory

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Asia-Pacific law firm of the year — transactions

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

King & Wood Mallesons

Linklaters

Data and analytics vendor of the year

Bloomberg

ICE Data Services

IHS Markit

Numerix

Tullett Prebon Information

Risk management, pricing and valuation

ICE Data Services

IHS Markit

NEX

Numerix

Tullett Prebon Information

Index product creator and developer of the year

Bloomberg

FTSE Russell

IHS Markit

MSCI

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Stoxx

Index admin and benchmark services provider of the year

Bloomberg

IHS Markit

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Equity derivatives interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

FX derivatives interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Interest rate derivatives interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Credit derivatives interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Creditex

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

OTC trading venue of the year

BGC Partners

Bloomberg

Icap

Tradeweb Markets

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Thomson Reuters

360T

Tradeweb Markets

trueEX

Compression service of the year

Capitalab (BGC Partners)

CME Group

LCH

TriOptima

Derivatives clearing house of the year

CME Group

Eurex Clearing

ICE Clear

SwapClear/ LCH

Global derivatives exchange of the year

Chicago Board Options Exchange

CME Group

Eurex

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Nasdaq

European derivatives exchange of the year

Eurex

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

London Stock Exchange

Asia-Pacific derivatives exchange of the year

Hong Kong Exchange

Japan Exchange Group

Korea Exchange

Singapore Exchange

Taiwan Futures Exchange