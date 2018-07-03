GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2018: the nominees

The list is the result of undertaking market soundings and research. Nominees are now invited to arrange their pitches to win the award they have been shortlisted for with the GlobalCapital editorial team. Winners will be decided by an editorial panel and then unveiled at a gala dinner in London on September 25.
The awards honour the firms, services and products that strengthen, grow and change global derivatives markets for the better. Each award will be judged according to the nominees’ innovations in product and service, commitments to new markets, improvements in efficiency, liquidity and market stability, as well as client guidance.
Derivatives house of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale
UBS
Equity derivatives house of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citadel Securities
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
XTX markets
FX derivatives house of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
Citi
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
JP Morgan
UBS
XTX Markets
Interest rate derivatives house of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Citadel Securities
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale
Credit derivatives house of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Volatility derivatives house of the year
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Nomura
Société Générale
UBS
Structured products house of the year
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
Nomura
Société Générale
UBS
Research and strategy house of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Société Générale
UBS
Clearing bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Citi
Credit Suisse
HSBC
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Single dealer electronic platform of the year
Barclays
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
UBS
Corporate solutions house of the year
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Nomura
Société Générale
Corporate risk management team of the year
Enel
Pemex
Swiss Re
Risk management advisory firm of the year
Chatham Financial
J.C. Rathbone Associates
Rothschild & Co.
Specialist liquidity provider of the year — overall
Citadel Securities
Virtu Financial
XTX Markets
Specialist liquidity provider — fixed income derivatives
Citadel Securities
Jump Trading
Susquehanna International Group
XTX Markets
Specialist liquidity provider — equity derivatives
Citadel Securities
Virtu Financial
XTX Markets
Specialist liquidity provider —FX derivatives
Virtu Financial
XTX Markets
Hedge fund of the year
Bridgewater Associates
Citadel
Millennium Management
TCI Fund Management
Two Sigma Investments
Viking
Asset manager of the year
Amundi
BlackRock
Invesco
JP Morgan Asset Management
Pimco
State Street
Union Investment
Global law firm of the year — overall
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
European law firm of the year — regulatory
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
European law firm of the year — transactions
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Mayer Brown
Morrison& Foerster
Linklaters
Norton Rose Fulbright
Asia-Pacific law firm of the year — regulatory
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Asia-Pacific law firm of the year — transactions
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
Linklaters
Data and analytics vendor of the year
Bloomberg
ICE Data Services
IHS Markit
Numerix
Tullett Prebon Information
Risk management, pricing and valuation
ICE Data Services
IHS Markit
NEX
Numerix
Tullett Prebon Information
Index product creator and developer of the year
Bloomberg
FTSE Russell
IHS Markit
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Stoxx
Index admin and benchmark services provider of the year
Bloomberg
IHS Markit
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Equity derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
FX derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Interest rate derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Credit derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Creditex
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
OTC trading venue of the year
BGC Partners
Bloomberg
Icap
Tradeweb Markets
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Thomson Reuters
360T
Tradeweb Markets
trueEX
Compression service of the year
Capitalab (BGC Partners)
CME Group
LCH
TriOptima
Derivatives clearing house of the year
CME Group
Eurex Clearing
ICE Clear
SwapClear/ LCH
Global derivatives exchange of the year
Chicago Board Options Exchange
CME Group
Eurex
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
Nasdaq
European derivatives exchange of the year
Eurex
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
London Stock Exchange
Asia-Pacific derivatives exchange of the year
Hong Kong Exchange
Japan Exchange Group
Korea Exchange
Singapore Exchange
Taiwan Futures Exchange