JP Morgan to cough up $65m over IsdaFix attempted manipulation

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday settled with JP Morgan for $65m over charges that its traders had attempted to manipulate the dollar IsdaFix swap rate benchmark between 2007 and 2012.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12:00 PM

The IsdaFix, now known as the ICE Swap Rate, was based on submissions from panel banks and used to be administered by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

The submissions from panel banks were meant to be based around swap rate and spreads data, but ultimately the panel banks ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 184,818.78 719 7.97%
2 JPMorgan 175,652.00 792 7.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 168,550.00 563 7.27%
4 Barclays 147,280.18 514 6.35%
5 HSBC 128,062.21 594 5.52%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 8.64%
2 Citi 19,639.79 51 5.87%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,198.32 63 5.44%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 17,193.43 72 5.14%
5 BNP Paribas 16,639.66 78 4.97%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,528.32 38 9.23%
2 JPMorgan 8,142.46 34 8.81%
3 Citi 7,179.38 39 7.77%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 6.41%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,787.10 31 5.18%