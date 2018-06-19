Watermark
JP Morgan settles over IsdaFix charges

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday settled with JP Morgan for $65m over charges that its traders had attempted to manipulate the dollar IsdaFix swap rate benchmark between 2007 and 2012.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 19 Jun 2018

The IsdaFix, now known as the ICE Swap Rate, was based on submissions from panel banks and used to be administered by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

The submissions from panel banks were meant to be based on swap rate and spreads data, but ultimately the panel banks ...

