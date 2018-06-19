JP Morgan settles over IsdaFix charges The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday settled with JP Morgan for $65m over charges that its traders had attempted to manipulate the dollar IsdaFix swap rate benchmark between 2007 and 2012.

The IsdaFix, now known as the ICE Swap Rate, was based on submissions from panel banks and used to be administered by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association. The submissions from panel banks were meant to be based on swap rate and spreads data, but ultimately the panel banks ...