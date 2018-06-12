Watermark
Kommuninvest brings biggest ever bond to hungry dollar mart

Kommuninvest on Tuesday took advantage of a quiet dollar market to sell its largest ever deal, despite only offering a concession of 2bp, according to the lead managers.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 12 Jun 2018
Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, SEB and TD Securities priced the $2.5bn October 2020 Reg S/144A at 2bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance and initial price thoughts of 2bp area. The final book was over $2.65bn and the leads set the spread ...

