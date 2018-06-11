SEF interest rate derivative volumes up 22.3% in May

More than $13.3tr in notional volume went through SEFs in May, towering over credit and FX, which each see less than 10% of that activity. Credit and FX total volumes on SEFs were up 75.5% and 41.9%, though month-on-month growth was more muted, at 18.3% and 12.7% respectively.Nex ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.