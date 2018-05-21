Smart beta adoption grows again, but pace slows

Smart beta generally refers to passive, long-only investment products that give investors access to different market ideas through indices. These ideas vary widely, and can include exposure to specially weighted indices that favor companies with certain environmental social and governance standards or just create exposure to types of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.