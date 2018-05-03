Giancarlo whitepaper wins praise as new era of flex dawns

Interviewing Giancarlo on the day of the whitepaper’s release at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s (ISDA) AGM last week, the trade body’s chief executive Scott O’Malia said that the chairman “comes bearing gifts”. This sentiment was supported by Craig S Phillips, counsellor to the secretary of the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.