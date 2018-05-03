Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Giancarlo whitepaper wins praise as new era of flex dawns

Chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Christopher Giancarlo’s whitepaper on the US swaps market seems to have struck a note to please most corners of the swap execution facility (SEF) sector.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 03 May 2018
Interviewing Giancarlo on the day of the whitepaper’s release at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s (ISDA) AGM last week, the trade body’s chief executive Scott O’Malia said that the chairman “comes bearing gifts”. This sentiment was supported by Craig S Phillips, counsellor to the secretary of the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 150,397.25 566 8.20%
2 JPMorgan 138,720.84 589 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 125,284.29 421 6.83%
4 Barclays 106,668.15 389 5.82%
5 Goldman Sachs 104,549.19 305 5.70%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,303.65 26 10.46%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.49%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,595.40 41 6.03%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,440.88 36 5.56%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,440.05 28 5.14%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,976.79 28 10.08%
2 JPMorgan 4,842.28 23 8.17%
3 Citi 4,170.20 23 7.03%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,055.26 23 6.84%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,774.73 23 4.68%