Singapore has two failed IPOs in a week as volatility bites

Summit Power International was the first to pull the plug on its $260m flotation on Tuesday. It dashed hopes for what would have been the first listing of a Bangladeshi issuer in Singapore.The book message shared with investors cited market volatility as the reason it could ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.