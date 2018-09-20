CIMB Group
-
Islamic Development Bank printed its $1.3bn five year Reg S sukuk on Wednesday inside its own curve.
-
The Islamic Development Bank’s five year sukuk trade appears to be meeting with a warm response, allowing the leads to pull in the spread by several basis points.
-
The Islamic Development Bank has announced a five year sukuk benchmark in dollars, which leads expect to price on Wednesday.
-
Emerging markets were treated to their first week of supply from the Gulf region in four months, and despite the sudden glut of supply, performances were strong and the market is ready for more.
-
Islamic Development Bank released price guidance for its dollar benchmark sukuk on Wednesday and leads are expecting to price the note on Thursday.
-
The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has mandated eight banks to roadshow a benchmark five year Reg S sukuk with a view to adding a 10 year tranche as well.
-
The Islamic Development Bank is embarking on a three day sukuk roadshow, starting on Sunday.