DTCC warns industry on fragmented DLT

Post-trade infrastructure giant the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, has warned derivatives markets that attempts to implement distributed technology should be coordinated, lest mistakes of the past are repeated.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 24 Apr 2018
Distributed ledger technology involves trying to decentralise information as a means of getting rid of middle men, increasing transparency and ideally ensuring data integrity. The most famous application of DLT is the Bitcoin blockchain, where transactions between market participants are verified in blocks by "miners", while anyone can ...

