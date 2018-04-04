Former TriOptima COO joins Duco

Dyrberg, who started in her role this week, was drafted in to stoke Duco's growth, with a focus on customers, administrative elements of the business and finance.Duco helps companies manage and reconcile their data in the cloud, aiming its services at the buy and sell-side, exchanges, brokers and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.