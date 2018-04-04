Watermark
Former TriOptima COO joins Duco

Mireille Dyrberg, the former COO of Nex Group fintech subsidiary TriOptima, has joined data reconciliation firm Duco.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04 Apr 2018

Dyrberg, who started in her role this week, was drafted in to stoke Duco's growth, with a focus on customers, administrative elements of the business and finance. 

Duco helps companies manage and reconcile their data in the cloud, aiming its services at the buy and sell-side, exchanges, brokers and ...

