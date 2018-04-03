Watermark
CME enjoys record quarter as volatility strikes back

As volatility returned to financial markets this year, US derivatives exchange operator CME saw record average daily volume for derivatives contracts in the first quarter of 2018, beating the same period last year by 30%.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03 Apr 2018

Equity index volumes, which encompassed futures and options on major indices like the S&P 500, had a record average daily volume of 4.1m contracts, up 48% from the first quarter of last year. 

Metals, interest rate and agricultural contract volumes were also all up by 39%, 30% and 26% ...

