BNG prints largest dollar deal in two years

Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets and Nomura priced the $2.5bn February 2020 Reg S/144A at 4bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of guidance and price thoughts of 5bp area. The final spread equated to 29.55bp over US Treasuries ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.