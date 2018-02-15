Machines to file regulatory reports, under FCA plan The Financial Conduct Authority on Tuesday called upon technology experts from across the finance industry to give feedback on a new automated way to provide the FCA with regulatory reports.

The proposal would remove the need for "human interpretation" of any new reporting rules imposed on firms, by making requirements "machine-readable and executable". The idea was developed at a TechSprint event last November, jointly hosted with the Bank of England. Industry participants came together to focus on improving the ...