FCA plans for machine-filed reports

The Financial Conduct Authority on Tuesday called upon technology experts from across the finance industry to give feedback on a new automated way to provide the FCA with regulatory reports.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 20 Feb 2018

The proposal would remove the need for “human interpretation” of any new reporting rules imposed on firms, by making requirements “machine-readable and executable”. 

The idea was developed at a TechSprint event last November, jointly hosted with the Bank of England. Industry participants came together to focus on improving the ...

