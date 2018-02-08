Madrid scores ‘excellent’ result with second SRI visit The Autonomous Community of Madrid on Tuesday printed its largest ever sustainable bond — and its biggest bond of any kind in three years — with a trade that was double the size of its SRI debut last year. Bankers away from the trade hailed the “excellent” result, with one saying it was “probably as good a result as the issuer could have hoped for”.

