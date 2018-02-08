Watermark
Madrid scores ‘excellent’ result with second SRI visit

The Autonomous Community of Madrid on Tuesday printed its largest ever sustainable bond — and its biggest bond of any kind in three years — with a trade that was double the size of its SRI debut last year. Bankers away from the trade hailed the “excellent” result, with one saying it was “probably as good a result as the issuer could have hoped for”.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:15 PM

Leads BarclaysBBVAHSBCING and Santander set the spread on the €1bn April 2028 bond at 21bp over the 1.4% April 2028 Bono when orders were over €1.5bn. Demand kept coming, with the book closing at over €2bn (excluding lead manager orders).

Despite the pricing moving in 4bp from Tuesday’s ...

