EG’s acquisition spree weighs on ratings

EG Group said last week that it plans to move into the US market by buying Kroger’s convenience store business using a loan underwritten by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and UBS.Now, ratings agency ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.