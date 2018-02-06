Volatility explosion sinks Credit Suisse ETN

The XIV, an ETN issued by Credit Suisse and marketed by VelocityShares, lost most of its value as equity volatility in the markets spiked. The Chicago Board Options Exchange’s volatility index (VIX) reached highs of 50% on Tuesday, a level not seen since 2015. The VIX was resting ...
