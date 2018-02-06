Watermark
Volatility explosion sinks Credit Suisse ETN

An exchange traded note that rewards investors when equity volatility drops is being shuttered by Credit Suisse, after implied volatility on the S&P 500 exploded this week.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 06 Feb 2018
The XIV, an ETN issued by Credit Suisse and marketed by VelocityShares, lost most of its value as equity volatility in the markets spiked. The Chicago Board Options Exchange’s volatility index (VIX) reached highs of 50% on Tuesday, a level not seen since 2015. The VIX was resting ...

