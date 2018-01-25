Lords urge UK government to 'resist' CCP relocation

The report, compiled by the financial affairs sub-committee, referred to a European Commission proposal unveiled in June last year.The proposal could see the Commission, supported by the European Securities and Markets ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.