High yield motor roars into life as Selecta leads five deals

The biggest deal is from Selecta Group, the Dutch-incorporated but Swiss-headquartered provider of food and drink vending machines. KKR bought the majority stake from Allianz Capital Partners in 2015.
It has about 475,000 machines serving 10m customers a day, according to a cleansing statement for the deal.Selecta ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.