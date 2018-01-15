Watermark
High yield motor roars into life as Selecta leads five deals

A stack of high yield bonds is set to hit the European market, as four issuers announced roadshows on Monday.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 15 Jan 2018

The biggest deal is from Selecta Group, the Dutch-incorporated but Swiss-headquartered provider of food and drink vending machines. KKR bought the majority stake from Allianz Capital Partners in 2015.

It has about 475,000 machines serving 10m customers a day, according to a cleansing statement for the deal.

Selecta ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.62%
2 BNP Paribas 22,463.54 135 6.38%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,970.47 100 5.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,954.81 74 5.10%
5 HSBC 16,143.35 101 4.58%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 327.97 2 10.84%
2 JPMorgan 315.65 2 10.43%
2 Goldman Sachs 315.65 2 10.43%
4 Citi 266.00 2 8.79%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 226.61 2 7.49%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 941.02 8 8.61%
2 JPMorgan 860.42 6 7.87%
3 Citi 822.27 6 7.52%
4 Morgan Stanley 766.25 5 7.01%
5 BNP Paribas 559.52 3 5.12%