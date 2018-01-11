Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Strategists cautiously bullish on US and European equities

Equity derivatives strategists are bullish on equities in the short term as European business confidence is high and US markets bask in the afterglow of tax reform passed by President Donald Trump. But questions remain over how long the US equity bull run can continue, with some experts encouraging more cautious long positions this year.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11 Jan 2018

Implied equity volatility, which measures the markets' expectations of how equity prices will fluctuate, remains extremely low in the US and Europe.

The Vix, an equity fear gauge based on the S&P 500, was at 9.81% at 5.53pm GMT on Thursday. On Wednesday, the index flirted with 10.5%, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 19,677.03 31 8.73%
2 Citi 16,369.45 55 7.26%
3 HSBC 14,256.69 38 6.33%
4 JPMorgan 13,545.99 42 6.01%
5 BNP Paribas 12,953.20 27 5.75%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,528.41 214 6.35%
2 BNP Paribas 41,452.79 240 5.42%
3 Deutsche Bank 40,575.51 159 5.31%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.88%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 36,258.27 187 4.74%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 444.17 3 15.83%
2 Morgan Stanley 331.78 2 11.82%
3 BNP Paribas 287.60 2 10.25%
4 Goldman Sachs 232.18 3 8.27%
5 Citi 208.64 2 7.44%