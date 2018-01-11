Strategists cautiously bullish on US and European equities Equity derivatives strategists are bullish on equities in the short term as European business confidence is high and US markets bask in the afterglow of tax reform passed by President Donald Trump. But questions remain over how long the US equity bull run can continue, with some experts encouraging more cautious long positions this year.

