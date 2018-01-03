Watermark
Go to Asia edition

LSE trumpets open access as Eurex, ICE step away

The London Stock Exchange this week reaffirmed its commitment to open access under the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, as major European exchanges and clearing houses (CCPs) were granted exemptions from the requirement until July 3 2020.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03 Jan 2018

Andy Ross, who heads the LSE's CurveGlobal derivatives platform, threw his weight behind open access on Thursday, saying that customers supported a model that "gives them the choice where they execute and clear their interest rate derivatives trades". 

"I think the end user has to ask him or herself ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 6,775.29 7 9.91%
2 Citi 5,694.35 11 8.33%
3 BNP Paribas 5,555.58 9 8.13%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,265.49 9 7.70%
5 HSBC 5,066.57 8 7.41%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,406.75 213 6.37%
2 BNP Paribas 41,664.71 240 5.49%
3 Deutsche Bank 39,902.77 158 5.25%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.91%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 35,778.93 185 4.71%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Zeus Capital Ltd 47.44 1 49.46%
1 Liberum Capital Ltd 47.44 1 49.46%
3 Brandon Hill Capital Ltd 1.03 1 1.07%
Subtotal 95.91 2 100.00%
Total 95.91 2 100.00%