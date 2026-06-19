The waiting games: ME issuance, digital capital markets and French covered bonds

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The waiting games: ME issuance, digital capital markets and French covered bonds

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGeorge CollardLuke Jeffs
June 19, 2026 05:29 pm

◆ Iran peace deal in sight but where are the Middle East issuers? ◆ Why primary capital markets will be slow adopters of DLT ◆ Why French covered bond issuance has slowed and why it might pick up

Defocused World Map Background Showing Bushehr Location Top View Geography and Travel Concept

The Iran war has kept the Middle East's bond issuers largely at bay but with the path to peace now clearer, issuance conditions have improved. But even this might not be enough to tempt borrowers back to the primary bond market en masse. We discover why.

We also analyse a new report on the digitalisation of wholesale finance and discuss why capital markets might be one of the last bits of finance to go digital.

French issuers are among the biggest users of the covered bond market but so far this year, they are way down on the volumes they have issued compared to last year. We examine what has been going on and uncover the reasons why there could be more French deals in the coming months.

And we also talk about the GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2026 held this week in London, one of our biggest events of the year, and about some of the awards we handed out on the night.

Now read on:

In this photo realised by Iran Presidentcy Office, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signs a memorandum of understanding already signed by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war and launching negotiations on a broader agreement, in Tehran,
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Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
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Jon Hay
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George Collard
Emerging Markets Editor GlobalCapital
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Luke Jeffs

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