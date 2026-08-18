Investors show discipline on pricing for Belfius, SR-Bank labelled senior preferred notes
◆ 'Moderate' oversubscription levels ◆ Belfius offers higher NIP for larger size ◆ SpareBank achieves tighter pricing on green five year
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts