Bank of New Zealand prints €1bn covered bond in 'super-confident' market
◆ Strong market conditions for the asset class ◆ New issue premium debated with pricing in reach of fair value ◆ Largest BNZ covered bond since at least 2023
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts