Bank of New Zealand prints €1bn covered bond in 'super-confident' market

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Covered Bonds

Bank of New Zealand prints €1bn covered bond in 'super-confident' market

Atanas Dinov
Flynn Nicholls
August 18, 2026 05:16 pm

◆ Strong market conditions for the asset class ◆ New issue premium debated with pricing in reach of fair value ◆ Largest BNZ covered bond since at least 2023

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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Flynn Nicholls
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