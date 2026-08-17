DBS jumbo and tight Deka Pfandbrief reopen euro covered bond market in style
◆ Big redemption wave and higher yields provide positive tailwind for new issuance ◆ DBS refinances in size ◆ Deka prints a touch inside fair value
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts