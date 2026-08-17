DBS jumbo and tight Deka Pfandbrief reopen euro covered bond market in style

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Covered Bonds

DBS jumbo and tight Deka Pfandbrief reopen euro covered bond market in style

Atanas Dinov
August 17, 2026 05:18 pm

◆ Big redemption wave and higher yields provide positive tailwind for new issuance ◆ DBS refinances in size ◆ Deka prints a touch inside fair value

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Topics

Covered Bond Deal ReviewsCovered BondsFIGEuroDBSDekaBank
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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