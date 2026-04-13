GlobalCapital launches the 2026 Global Derivatives Awards

GlobalCapital is pleased to open the process for its Global Derivatives Awards 2026, recognising the standout industry players from across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

From structuring through to clearing, trading, technology and risk management, the award categories reflect the full breadth of the modern derivatives ecosystem. Rather than simply rewarding scale, the awards focus on firms that can demonstrate innovation, strong execution and their clear impact on clients.

Who should enter and why

The awards are open to all active derivatives market participants, including banks, brokers, exchanges, law firms and technology and data providers. Firms should highlight how they have adapted to changing market conditions and delivered measurable impact for clients. In a competitive market, clear evidence of differentiation is key.

The awards also provide institutions an opportunity to showcase achievements to clients, counterparties and peers. Please note that submissions should cover activity during the judging period which runs from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

You can view the full submission questions here.

How the awards work

The judging process runs in two stages. Organisations first must submit an entry to be considered for inclusion in the shortlist themselves. Entrants may also nominate other organisations they have encountered and been impressed by during the year. These nominations are voluntary but carry weight in shaping the shortlists alongside GlobalCapital’s own research. Shortlisted firms are then invited to pitch directly to the judging panel.

Judges assess entries based on innovation, client outcomes and the firmness of the strategic rationale behind what they have done. They will also consider how firms are responding to structural shifts in the market, particularly around technology and regulation.

A number of top level awards, including the Global, Americas and Europe & Asia Derivatives House of the Year, the Global Interdealer Broker, Global Law Firm and Thought Leader in ESG, are decided solely on the basis of firms' pitches to the GlobalCapital team. Therefore there is no shortlist for these categories.

Pitch meetings will be run by Ekta Kharat, awards analyst and John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

How to enter

Entries should be submitted via GlobalCapital’s online entry system. Please note that submissions should cover activity during the judging period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.

For questions about the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat, awards and market intelligence research analyst. For sponsorship or attendance enquiries for the awards dinner, please contact Holly James, head of business development.

Key dates

Submissions open: April 14, 2026

Submission deadline: May 5, 2026

Shortlist publication: May 2026

Pitching window: May to June 2026

Winners Announced: Winners will be revealed live at gala dinners in New York for the Americas Derivatives Awards and in London for the Global Derivatives Awards.

What’s new in 2026?

New for this year, we are introducing a category for Asian Retail Derivatives Bank of the Year, reflecting the rapid growth of this market in this region. Submissions should highlight innovations in structuring beyond traditional products, the use of new technology (including AI), approaches to managing residual risk, and the development of ESG-oriented offerings. You can download the submission questions for this segment here.

About the awards

The GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards are the only awards dedicated to the full scope of the global derivatives market, covering participants across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Two ceremonies are held each year, London for Europe and Asia, New York for the Americas, with consistent categories across both.

You can download a full list of categories here.