DERIVATIVES AWARDS
The only derivatives awards recognising outstanding market participants from across Europe, Asia and the Americas
Winners chosen by a pitch process
The Derivatives Awards recognise leading banks, brokers, service providers, law firms, exchanges, and other key players for their contributions to the derivatives market.
Uniquely, the winners are chosen by a two-step process: a nomination process to shape the shortlists, followed by a live pitch, in which shortlisted candidates present directly to GlobalCapital to make their case to win their award category.
Each year, two award ceremonies are held to celebrate achievements across the global derivatives market — one for Europe & Asia, and another for the Americas.
Each ceremony brings together leading senior professionals to network and celebrate. The winners are revealed live at the ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.
The Derivatives Awards focus on innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. The winners of the are chosen based on a two-stage process. In February, those active in the derivatives industry are invited to submit a written entry to put themselves forward for inclusion in the shortlists. Market participants are also given the opportunity to nominate other entities to be shortlisted.
Using these entries and nominations, alongside our own independent research, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each category in April, from which the winner will be selected. Nominees are invited to pitch to win in each category throughout May and June.
When selecting this year’s winners and nominees, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your submission and pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy
Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and ESG.
Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full award guidelines below.
-
During the nominations period, organisations are invited to put themselves forward for inclusion in this shortlist. To this, they may either provide a short submission, or respond to our entry questions – detailing any notable developments over the awards judging period of April 1 2024 to March 31 2025.
We also invite participants to nominate other entities. These can either be competitors, or other members of the derivatives ecosystem who have impressed over the year. For example, a bank may nominate a broker, or a law firm a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the shortlist.
These submissions and nominations will be used along with our own, independent research to create the shortlist. Those nominated will then be invited to pitch to win in their category.
-
Organisations included on the shortlist will be invited to pitch to GlobalCapital to win their category.
Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.
Judging criteria:
When evaluating nominations and pitches, judges will be looking for examples of:
- Innovation, growth, and efforts to improve the derivatives industry.
- Outstanding client service.
- Clear evidence of how your organisation has differentiated itself from competitors through performance, strategy and product offering.
- Efforts to future-proof the business, for example in areas such as technology, regulation and ESG.
These criteria apply equally to both the nomination submissions and the pitch meetings.
The categories for the 2025 GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards have been carefully selected to reflect the latest industry trends, changes and key growth areas.
Awards categories are consistent for the Awards celebrating players across Europe and Asia, as well as the Americas.
While the awards categories remain consistent across regions, they are presented separately to highlight achievements and excellence within specific markets. This regional approach ensures more relevant and meaningful recognition for organisations operating globally and across the Americas.
-
Global Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)
Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Custodian Bank of the Year
-
Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
European Law Firm of the Year
Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
-
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
-
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
Hedge Fund of the Year
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
Global Counterparty Risk Provider of the Year
Global Market Risk Provider of the Year
Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
OTC Trading Venue of the Year
Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
Placement Agent of the Year
Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year
-
Global Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
-
Thought Leader in ESG
Industry Association of the Year
Digital Solution of the Year
-
Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Structured Products House of the Year
Americas Commodity Derivatives bank of the Year
Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year
Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year
Custodian Bank of the Year
-
Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
US Law Firm of the Year
Canada Law Firm of the Year
-
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
-
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
Hedge Fund of the Year
Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
OTC Trading Venue of the Year
Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
Placement Agent of the Year
Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year
-
Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year
-
Thought Leader in ESG
Industry Association of the Year
Digital Solution of the Year
Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards through submissions and pitch interviews.
The award winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the global derivatives market forward.
-
-
Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in international derivatives market.
We offer tailored sponsorship opportunities designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.
Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.
Each year, GlobalCapital holds two award ceremonies to celebrate achievements from across the global derivatives market — one for Europe & Asia, and one for the Americas.
- Recognising market participants from across Europe and Asia —
September, 2026 | London.
- Recognising market participants from across the Americas —
September, 2026 | New York.
Our Derivatives Awards ceremonies bring together notable executives and senior professionals from across the global derivatives industry for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.
The awards ceremonies provide a fantastic opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and raise a glass to the winners.
We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.
Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.
