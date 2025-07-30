© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

DERIVATIVES AWARDS

The only derivatives awards recognising outstanding market participants from across Europe, Asia and the Americas

Winners chosen by a pitch process

Attend the Awards Sponsor the Awards

About the Awards
Awards process
Awards categories
2025 winners
Why sponsor
Why attend
The most prestigious derivatives awards in the industry
Intro

The Derivatives Awards recognise leading banks, brokers, service providers, law firms, exchanges, and other key players for their contributions to the derivatives market.

Uniquely, the winners are chosen by a two-step process: a nomination process to shape the shortlists, followed by a live pitch, in which shortlisted candidates present directly to GlobalCapital to make their case to win their award category.

Each year, two award ceremonies are held to celebrate achievements across the global derivatives market — one for Europe & Asia, and another for the Americas.

Each ceremony brings together leading senior professionals to network and celebrate. The winners are revealed live at the ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.

Awards mailing list
View the 2025 winners - Global Derivatives
View the 2025 winners - Americas Derivatives
Award timeline
Timeline

Nominations

March, 2026

Closed

Shortlist

April, 2026

Coming soon

Pitching

May - July, 2026

Closed

Ceremonies

September, 2026London & New York

Coming soon

Event partners
2025 Global Derivatives Platinum event partner
Financial Markets Infrastructure and Data | LSEG

LSEG has a complete, flexible post trade ecosystem, with proven domain expertise and a commitment to working in partnership with customers at its very core. Our range of innovative solutions enhance risk management, help increase operational efficiency, and drive margin, capital and cost savings. This is achieved through LCH’s clearing services and Post Trade Solutions, including Acadia, Quantile and SwapAgent, which can reduce counterparty risk, standardise workflows and improve capital efficiency. In addition, Regulatory Reporting Solutions' range of reporting, reference data and analytics solutions also help simplify compliance. Together, we’ll get you to where you want to be.

For more information, please visit: Financial Markets Infrastructure and Data | LSEG

2025 Global Derivatives Gold event partners
2025 Americas Derivatives Platinum event partners
https://www.bankofamerica.com/

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bankofamerica.com/

https://www.goldentree.com/

GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private credit, distressed debt, structured credit, emerging markets, real estate, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 and is one of the largest independent asset managers focused on credit. GoldenTree manages nearly $60 billion for institutional investors including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.

For more information, please visit: https://www.goldentree.com/

2025 Americas Gold event partners
Our 2024 Highlights
Highlights from the 2025 Derivatives Awards ceremonies

The Derivatives Awards focus on innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. The winners of the are chosen based on a two-stage process. In February, those active in the derivatives industry are invited to submit a written entry to put themselves forward for inclusion in the shortlists. Market participants are also given the opportunity to nominate other entities to be shortlisted.

Using these entries and nominations, alongside our own independent research, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each category in April, from which the winner will be selected. Nominees are invited to pitch to win in each category throughout May and June.

When selecting this year’s winners and nominees, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your submission and pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy

Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and ESG.

Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full award guidelines below.

Drop downs

  • Nominations

    During the nominations period, organisations are invited to put themselves forward for inclusion in this shortlist. To this, they may either provide a short submission, or respond to our entry questions – detailing any notable developments over the awards judging period of April 1 2024 to March 31 2025.

    We also invite participants to nominate other entities. These can either be competitors, or other members of the derivatives ecosystem who have impressed over the year. For example, a bank may nominate a broker, or a law firm a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the shortlist.

    These submissions and nominations will be used along with our own, independent research to create the shortlist. Those nominated will then be invited to pitch to win in their category.

  • Pitching

    Organisations included on the shortlist will be invited to pitch to GlobalCapital to win their category.

    Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

    Judging criteria:

    When evaluating nominations and pitches, judges will be looking for examples of:

    • Innovation, growth, and efforts to improve the derivatives industry.
    • Outstanding client service.
    • Clear evidence of how your organisation has differentiated itself from competitors through performance, strategy and product offering.
    • Efforts to future-proof the business, for example in areas such as technology, regulation and ESG.

    These criteria apply equally to both the nomination submissions and the pitch meetings.

The categories for the 2025 GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards have been carefully selected to reflect the latest industry trends, changes and key growth areas.

Awards categories are consistent for the Awards celebrating players across Europe and Asia, as well as the Americas.

While the awards categories remain consistent across regions, they are presented separately to highlight achievements and excellence within specific markets. This regional approach ensures more relevant and meaningful recognition for organisations operating globally and across the Americas.

Split of categories
Global Derivatives Awards categories

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)


    Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)


    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia


    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia


    Custodian Bank of the Year

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)


    European Law Firm of the Year


    Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year


    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year


    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

  • Service Provider Awards

    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia


    Hedge Fund of the Year


    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia


    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year


    Global Counterparty Risk Provider of the Year


    Global Market Risk Provider of the Year


    Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year


    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year


    OTC Trading Venue of the Year


    Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia


    Placement Agent of the Year


    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year


    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year


    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year

  • Broker Awards

    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)


    Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

  • Other Awards

    Thought Leader in ESG


    Industry Association of the Year


    Digital Solution of the Year
Americas Derivatives Awards categories

  • Bank Awards

    Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)


    Canada Derivatives House of the Year


    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year


    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year


    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year


    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year


    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year


    Americas Structured Products House of the Year


    Americas Commodity Derivatives bank of the Year


    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year


    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year


    Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year


    Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year


    Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year


    Custodian Bank of the Year

  • Law Firm Awards

    Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)


    US Law Firm of the Year


    Canada Law Firm of the Year

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

  • Service Provider Awards

    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year


    Hedge Fund of the Year


    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year


    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year


    Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year


    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year


    OTC Trading Venue of the Year


    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year


    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year


    Placement Agent of the Year


    Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year


    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year


    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year


    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year

  • Broker Awards

    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year

  • Other Awards


    Thought Leader in ESG


    Industry Association of the Year


    Digital Solution of the Year
View the winners of the Global & Americas Derivatives Awards

Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards through submissions and pitch interviews.

The award winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the global derivatives market forward.

Split winners
The 2025 Global Derivatives winners
Global Derivatives Awards 2025 highlights

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America
    Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: BNP Paribas


    Barclays

    HSBC

    NatWest

    Santander
    Thought Leader in ESG
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Nomura


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    BNP Paribas
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: JP Morgan


    Nomura

    Natixis

    NatWest

    Société Générale
    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Natixis


    Bank of America

    Citi

    Standard Chartered
    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Natixis


    BNP Paribas

    Natixis

    Société Générale

    UBS
    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Société Générale


    Barclays

    Deutsche Bank
    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia  
    Winner: Société Générale


    BNP Paribas

    HSBC

    JP Morgan
    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: UBS


    BNP Paribas

    HSBC

    JP Morgan

    Nomura
    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Bank of America


    Barclays

    BNP Paribas

    Citi

    Nomura
    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Bank of America


    Barclays

    Deutsche Bank

    HSBC

    Natixis

    Standard Chartered
    Emerging Force in Derivatives
    Winner: NatWest
    Custodian Bank of the Year
    Winner: State Street

  • Service Provider Awards

    Derivatives Clearing House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: LCH


    ICE Clear Europe

    JSCC
    Digital Solution of the Year
    Winner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting


    AscentAI

    FIS

    First Derivative

    ION
    Industry Association of the Year
    Winner: ISDA


    FIA

    SIFMA
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Fenics Market Data


    Numerix

    Parameter Solutions

    S&P Global

    Société Générale
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Novatus Global


    Droit

    JWG Group

    LSEG Markets

    OpenGamma
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Likezero


    Cassini

    Derivative Path

    Quantifi

    Transcend Street
    Optimisation Service of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Post Trade Solutions by LSEG


    Capitolis

    OSTTRA
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Go


    Fusion

    OTCX

    Tradeweb Markets

    Trad-X
    Global Risk Management Provider of the Year
    Winner: Numerix


    OpenGamma

    Quantifi

    S&P Global

    Skylight IPV
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
    Winner: Numerix


    Quantifi

    S&P Global

    Skylight IPV
    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Citadel Securities


    Jump Trading

    XTX Markets
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
    Winner: Marex


    Bosonic

    Compass Financial Technologies

    Deribit

    FTSE Russell
    Hedge Fund of the Year
    Winner: GoldenTree Asset Management


    Citadel

    Millenium Management
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
    Winner: FTSE Russell


    Bloomberg

    MSCI

    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    Placement Agent of the Year
    Winner: Stone Mountain Capital


    Eaton Partners

    Lazard

    PJT Park Hill
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year
    Winner: Parameter Climate


    CME Group

    Enel Global Trading

    Speedwell Weather

    TP ICAP
    Emerging Force in Derivatives
    Winner: Skylight IPV

  • Broker Awards

    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year 
    Winner: TP ICAP
    Interdealer Broker of the Year: Europe & Asia  
    Winner: TP ICAP


    BGC Group

    Tradition

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Latham & Watkins
    Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year  
    Winner: Latham & Watkins


    A&O Shearman

    Ashurst

    Clifford Chance

    King & Wood Mallesons

    Linklaters
    European Law Firm of the Year  
    Winner: Clifford Chance


    A&O Shearman

    Latham & Watkins

    Linklaters

    Mayer Brown

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Winner: CME Group


    CBOE Global Markets

    Eurex

    ICE
    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: Eurex


    CME Group

    Euronext

    ICE
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: HKEX


    Bursa Malaysia Derivatives

    Berhad

    JPX

    SGX
The 2025 Americas Derivatives winners
Americas Derivatives Awards 2025 highlights

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Americas Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Thought Leader in ESG
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year 
    Winner: Société Générale


    Bank of America

    JP Morgan
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year 
    Winner: Société Générale


    Bank of America

    Citi

    JP Morgan
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year 
    Winner: UBS


    Goldman Sachs

    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America


    Citi

    Goldman Sachs

    JP Morgan
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America


    Citi

    JP Morgan
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America


    Citi

    JP Morgan

    Wells Fargo
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America


    Barclays

    Citi

    JP Morgan

    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America


    Barclays

    JP Morgan

    UBS
    Canada Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: CIBC Capital Markets


    RBC Capital Markets

    TD Securities
    Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year 
    Winner: Santander


    Bank of America

    Citi

    JP Morgan
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Santander


    BBVA

    BNP Paribas

    Citi
    Custodian Bank of the Year 
    Winner: Santander


    BBVA

    BNP Paribas

    Citi
    Emerging Force in Derivatives
    Winner: NatWest Markets

  • Service Provider Awards

    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group


    LCH

    Nodal Clear

    OCC
    Hedge Fund of the Year  
    Winner: GoldenTree Asset Management


    Citadel

    Millennium Management
    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Citadel Securities


    Headlands

    Jump Trading
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Novatus Global


    Droit

    JWC Group

    LSEG Markets

    OpenGamma
    Americas Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Derivative Path
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Derivative Path


    Adenza

    Bloomberg Professional Services

    Chatham Financial

    IBM Promontory
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Go


    Fusion

    OTCX

    Tradeweb

    Trad-X
    Global Risk Management Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Numerix


    OpenGamma

    Quantifi

    S&P Global

    Skylight IPV
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Numerix


    Quantifi

    S&P Global

    Skylight IPV
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year 
    Winner: OSTTRA


    Capitolis

    LSEG Post Trade Solutions
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Market Data


    ICE Data Services

    Numerix
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
    Winner: FTSE Russell


    Bloomberg

    MSCI

    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
    Winner: Tullett Prebon


    Bloomberg

    NEX SEF

    Tradeweb Markets

    Tradition SEF
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
    Winner: Marex


    Bosonic

    Compass Financial Technologies

    Deribit

    FTSE Russell
    Placement Agent of the Year
    Winner: Stone Mountain Capital


    Eaton Partners

    Lazard

    PJT Park Hill
    Digital Solution of the Year
    Winner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting


    Ascent AI

    FIS

    First Derivative

    ION
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year
    Winner: Parameter Climate


    CME Group

    Enel Global Trading

    Speedwell Weather

    TP ICAP
    Emerging Force in Derivatives
    Winner: Skylight IPV

  • Broker Awards

    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year
    Winner: TP ICAP
    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year 
    Winner: TP ICAP


    BGC Group

    Tradition

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Latham & Watkins
    Americas Law Firm of the Year
    Mayer Brown
    US Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Mayer Brown


    Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

    Clifford Chance

    Latham & Watkins
    Canada Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Borden Ladner Gervais


    Blakes Cassels & Graydon

    McCarthy Tétrault

    Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

    Stikeman Elliott

  • Exchange Awards

    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Winner: CME Group

    B3 - Bolsa do Brasil

    CBOE

    Nasdaq

    Nodal
    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group


    CBOE Global Markets

    Eurex

    ICE
2025 Event partners
Sponsors
Become a sponsor

Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in international derivatives market.

We offer tailored sponsorship opportunities designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.

Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.

Sponsorship Enquiries
Attend the most prestigious awards night dedicated to the derivatives industry

Each year, GlobalCapital holds two award ceremonies to celebrate achievements from across the global derivatives market — one for Europe & Asia, and one for the Americas.

  • Recognising market participants from across Europe and Asia —
    September, 2026 | London.
  • Recognising market participants from across the Americas —
    September, 2026 | New York.

Our Derivatives Awards ceremonies bring together notable executives and senior professionals from across the global derivatives industry for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.

The awards ceremonies provide a fantastic opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and raise a glass to the winners.

Our attendance packages

We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.

Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.

Attendance packages Book your table
Attendee breakdown from the 2024 award ceremonies
Contacts

Sponsorship & attendance

Holly James, Head of Business Development

holly.james@globalcapital.com

Awards enquiries

Ekta Kharat, Awards and Market Intelligence Research Analyst

Ekta.Kharat@globalcapital.com

Awards enquiries

Sara Leech, Director of Product Strategy, Events

sara.leech@globalcapital.com