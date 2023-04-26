GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2023 Global Derivatives Awards
Winners will be announced at live events in both London and New York in September
Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the standout players from across the derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as our own independent research and consultation with the market, we are delighted to present the shortlist for our 2023 Global Derivatives Awards.
The nominees are now invited to pitch to win their categories. The pitching process will be run by Sophie Astles, awards editor, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.
Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
When selecting this year’s winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to advance the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients.
Differentiation is key and nominees should demonstrate how they have stood out from their competitors in their performance, what they offer to clients or in their strategy.
Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and ESG.
In addition to the categories shortlisted below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, Europe & Asia, and Global, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, and Global Interdealer Broker of the Year. However, these are no longer pitched categories and will instead be based on an institution’s performance across other categories.
The pitching process is now open and the key dates are as follows:
Pitches begin: May 1
Deadline for pitching: June 23
Winners revealed: September
To book your pitch, or for any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles.
For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson
The Nominees:
Banks
Equity derivatives house of the year: Europe & Asia
BNP Paribas
HSBC
Natixis
Societe Generale
FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Natixis
Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
BNP Paribas
Citi
Natixis
Nomura
Societe Generale
Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Barclays
Natixis
Societe Generale
UBS
Commodity derivatives bank of the year: Europe & Asia
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
Macquarie
Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Bank of America
Barclays
Nomura
UBS
Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
HSBC
Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
BNP Paribas
HSBC
Morgan Stanley
Societe Generale
Custodian Bank of the Year
Bank of New York Mellon
BNP Paribas
Citi
State Street
Wells Fargo
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of Montréal
CIBC Capital Markets
RBC Capital Markets
Scotiabank
TD Securities
Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
BBVA
BNP Paribas
Citi
Santander
Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
Societe Generale
Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Americas Structured Products House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Societe Generale
Americas Commodity Derivatives bank of the year
Bank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
JP Morgan
Societe Generale
Service Providers
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
Citadel Securities
Jump Trading
Optiver
XTX Markets
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
Citadel Securities
Headlands
Jump Trading
XTX Markets
Hedge Fund of the Year
BlackRock
Citadel
Elliott Management
Millennium Management
Renaissance Technologies
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
Fenics Market Data
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
S&P Global
Societe Generale
Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Fenics Market Data
ICE Data Services
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
S&P Global
Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
FinPricing
Numerix
OpenGamma
Quantifi
S&P Global
Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
Adenza
Bloomberg Professional Services
Chatham Financial
Derivative Path
Promontory Financial Group
Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year
Adenza
Droit
JWG Group
Novatus Advisory
UnaVista
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
Bloomberg
FTSE Russell
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Solactive
OTC trading venue of the Year
Fenics GO
Fusion
MarketAxess
Tradeweb
Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
Capitalab
Capitolis
OSTRAA
Quantile
Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
Capitalab
Capitolis
OSTRAA
Quantile
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
ICE Clear Europe
JSCC
LCH SwapClear
Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
CME Group
LCH SwapClear
Nodal Clear
OCC
Placement Agent of the Year
Eaton Partners
Evercore Private Funds Group
PJT Park Hill
Stone Mountain Capital
Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
Bloomberg
NEX SEF
Tradeweb Markets
Tradition SEF
Tullett Prebon
Derivatives technology provider of the Year
Ascent Technologies
Cassini Systems
Derivative Path
Numerix
Quantifi
Transcend Street
Digital asset service provider of the Year
Bosonic
Compass Financial Technologies
GFO-X
Paxos Trust Company
Societe Generale - FORGE
Weather derivatives service provider of the Year
CME Group
Enel Global Trading
Speedwell Weather
TP ICAP
Brokers
Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
ICAP
Tullett Prebon
Tradition
BGC Partners
Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year
ICAP
Tullett Prebon
Tradition
BGC Partners
Law Firms
Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Canada Law Firm of the Year
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais
McCarthy Tétrault
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
European Law Firm of the Year
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Fieldfisher
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Simmons & Simmons
US Law Firm of the Year
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Exchanges
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
CBOE Global Markets
CME Group
Eurex
ICE
Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
B3 – Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
CME Group
Nasdaq
Nodal Exchange
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Asia Pacific Exchange
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
HKEX
SGX Group
Shanghai Futures Exchange
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
CME Group
Eurex
Euronext
ICE