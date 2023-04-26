GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2023 Global Derivatives Awards

Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the standout players from across the derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as our own independent research and consultation with the market, we are delighted to present the shortlist for our 2023 Global Derivatives Awards.

The nominees are now invited to pitch to win their categories. The pitching process will be run by Sophie Astles, awards editor, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

When selecting this year’s winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to advance the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients.

Differentiation is key and nominees should demonstrate how they have stood out from their competitors in their performance, what they offer to clients or in their strategy.

Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and ESG.

In addition to the categories shortlisted below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, Europe & Asia, and Global, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, and Global Interdealer Broker of the Year. However, these are no longer pitched categories and will instead be based on an institution’s performance across other categories.

The pitching process is now open and the key dates are as follows:

Pitches begin: May 1

Deadline for pitching: June 23

Winners revealed: September

To book your pitch, or for any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles.

For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson

The Nominees:

Banks

Equity derivatives house of the year: Europe & Asia

BNP Paribas

HSBC

Natixis

Societe Generale

FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Natixis

Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

BNP Paribas

Citi

Natixis

Nomura

Societe Generale

Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Barclays

Natixis

Societe Generale

UBS

Commodity derivatives bank of the year: Europe & Asia

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

Macquarie

Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Bank of America

Barclays

Nomura

UBS

Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

HSBC

Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

BNP Paribas

HSBC

Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale

Custodian Bank of the Year

Bank of New York Mellon

BNP Paribas

Citi

State Street

Wells Fargo

Canada Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of Montréal

CIBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets

Scotiabank

TD Securities

Latin America Derivatives House of the Year

BBVA

BNP Paribas

Citi

Santander

Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale

Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan

Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Americas Structured Products House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Societe Generale

Americas Commodity Derivatives bank of the year

Bank of America

Citi

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

JP Morgan

Societe Generale

Service Providers

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia

Citadel Securities

Jump Trading

Optiver

XTX Markets

Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year

Citadel Securities

Headlands

Jump Trading

XTX Markets

Hedge Fund of the Year

BlackRock

Citadel

Elliott Management

Millennium Management

Renaissance Technologies

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia

Fenics Market Data

Numerix

Parameta Solutions

S&P Global

Societe Generale

Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Fenics Market Data

ICE Data Services

Numerix

Parameta Solutions

S&P Global

Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

FinPricing

Numerix

OpenGamma

Quantifi

S&P Global

Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year

Adenza

Bloomberg Professional Services

Chatham Financial

Derivative Path

Promontory Financial Group

Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year

Adenza

Droit

JWG Group

Novatus Advisory

UnaVista

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

Bloomberg

FTSE Russell

MSCI

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Solactive

OTC trading venue of the Year

Fenics GO

Fusion

MarketAxess

Tradeweb

Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia

Capitalab

Capitolis

OSTRAA

Quantile

Americas Optimisation Service of the Year

Capitalab

Capitolis

OSTRAA

Quantile

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia

ICE Clear Europe

JSCC

LCH SwapClear

Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

CME Group

LCH SwapClear

Nodal Clear

OCC

Placement Agent of the Year

Eaton Partners

Evercore Private Funds Group

PJT Park Hill

Stone Mountain Capital

Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year

Bloomberg

NEX SEF

Tradeweb Markets

Tradition SEF

Tullett Prebon

Derivatives technology provider of the Year

Ascent Technologies

Cassini Systems

Derivative Path

Numerix

Quantifi

Transcend Street

Digital asset service provider of the Year

Bosonic

Compass Financial Technologies

GFO-X

Paxos Trust Company

Societe Generale - FORGE

Weather derivatives service provider of the Year

CME Group

Enel Global Trading

Speedwell Weather

TP ICAP

Brokers

Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

ICAP

Tullett Prebon

Tradition

BGC Partners

Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year

ICAP

Tullett Prebon

Tradition

BGC Partners

Law Firms

Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

King & Wood Mallesons

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Canada Law Firm of the Year

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Borden Ladner Gervais

McCarthy Tétrault

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott

European Law Firm of the Year

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Fieldfisher

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Simmons & Simmons

US Law Firm of the Year

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Exchanges

Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

CBOE Global Markets

CME Group

Eurex

ICE

Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

B3 – Bolsa do Brasil

CBOE

CME Group

Nasdaq

Nodal Exchange

Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Asia Pacific Exchange

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad

HKEX

SGX Group

Shanghai Futures Exchange

European Derivatives Exchange of the Year

CME Group

Eurex

Euronext

ICE