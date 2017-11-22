German funds demand clearing relocation, citing cheap costs

The fund advocacy group pointed to a study by Frankfurt-based asset manager Union Investment, which assessed the potential effects of relocating euro clearing to the continent.BVI said the shift “would be straightforward”, emphasising that Eurex Clearing, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, “already meets all legal and technical ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.