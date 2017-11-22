CSCI, Shenzhen International’s bonds struggle in secondary
Investment grade issuers China State Construction International Holdings and Shenzhen International Holdings raised $800m and $300m, respectively, on Tuesday. But their bonds struggled to perform in secondary due to lingering softness in the market.
“A lot of the new issues from last night traded down,” said a banker working on some of the Tuesday transactions. “Some recent trades priced too tight. It’s that time of year when there is no need for aggressive pricing because investors are trying to protect their returns
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.