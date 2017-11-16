Weimer becomes Deutsche Boerse chief

Weimer is the Germany country chairman for UniCredit, and joined the company as head of global investment banking in 2007 after a six year stint at Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt.He has been appointed to Deutsche Boerse for a three year period, and will replace Kengeter as CEO ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.