Natixis hires from BNP for SEA loan syndications

William Xiong has joined Natixis in Singapore as a director, said a source at the French bank. He reports to Daniel Klinger, head of Asia Pacific loan syndication.
Xiong will focus on Australia and southeast Asia related syndications, the source said.He was previously a vice-president in ...
