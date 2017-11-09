Watermark
Natixis hires from BNP for SEA loan syndications

Natixis has boosted its distribution capabilities in southeast Asia by bringing in a former BNP Paribas loans banker.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 03:45 AM

William Xiong has joined Natixis in Singapore as a director, said a source at the French bank. He reports to Daniel Klinger, head of Asia Pacific loan syndication.

Xiong will focus on Australia and southeast Asia related syndications, the source said. 

He was previously a vice-president in ...

