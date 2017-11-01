Watermark
ICE promotes senior management

Intercontinental Exchange, the exchange and clearing house operator, has reshuffled its top management team, with Benjamin Jackson, formerly chief commercial officer, named president.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 02:00 PM

Jackson was previously ICE's chief commercial officer, and will "coordinate ICE's global futures and OTC trading businesses", as well as head acquisitions and joint ventures, the company said in a statement. He will move to the company's headquarters in Atlanta from New York. 

