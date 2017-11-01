Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Verisure €1bn divi deal bypass levfin alarms

Is demand in Europe’s leveraged finance market so strong that a single-B rated borrower could raise €3.5bn of high yield bonds and loans, and use some of the cash to fund the largest dividend recapitalisation of the year? Verisure began marketing such deal this week, and many investors appear to like it.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 09:15 PM

European leveraged finance has become a “wonderland” for borrowers who have the upper hand and seek ever more aggressive terms, in the words of a high yield fund manager.

The proof of this came this week. On Wednesday, Verisure, the Swedish security systems group, launched €2.38bn of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 18,710.17 74 7.29%
2 BNP Paribas 16,785.20 106 6.54%
3 Goldman Sachs 14,860.86 59 5.79%
4 HSBC 13,432.80 86 5.23%
5 Deutsche Bank 13,059.34 76 5.09%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,809.54 55 7.32%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,392.10 51 6.87%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.35%
4 Credit Suisse 5,603.57 58 6.02%
5 BNP Paribas 5,066.23 54 5.45%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,023.90 252 10.68%
2 Citi 25,721.42 205 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,966.19 214 8.00%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,168.59 159 7.40%
5 Barclays 19,643.57 134 6.55%