Watermark
Go to Global edition

Tata Motors revs up £640m refi in senior

A £640m ($839m) refinancing for Tata Motors has entered the senior phase of distribution with seven banks helming the deal as arrangers.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 10:45 AM


The loan consists of two main portions — a £415m facility A and a £225m facility B. Facility A is further divided into a £190m tranche maturing in 2020 and a £225m portion maturing in 2022. Facility B, meanwhile, matures in 2023.

Taking all the portions together, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,357.04 72 5.73%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,847.27 46 4.57%
3 UBS 9,823.15 76 4.56%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.55%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,436.12 47 4.38%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,875.09 201 8.13%
2 Citi 28,493.03 172 7.75%
3 JPMorgan 22,993.46 131 6.26%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,972.01 97 5.16%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,884.90 116 4.32%

Asian polls & awards