Tata Motors revs up £640m refi in senior

The loan consists of two main portions — a £415m facility A and a £225m facility B. Facility A is further divided into a £190m tranche maturing in 2020 and a £225m portion maturing in 2022. Facility B, meanwhile, matures in 2023.Taking all the portions together, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.