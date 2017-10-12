Watermark
Giancarlo postpones de minimis decision

Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Christopher Giancarlo on Wednesday announced his intention to postpone a decision on the derivatives threshold that forces firms to register as swap dealers.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12 Oct 2017

Rules mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act require many firms making a market in swaps to register as swap dealers, with the de minimis exemption doled out to those with swap positions that do not exceed $8bn in aggregate gross notional. 

But this threshold was only meant to last ...

