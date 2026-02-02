BMO restarts senior sterling issuance as Canadians storm European markets
◆ Canadian banks ramp up European senior and covered funding ◆ BMO restarts this year's unsecured sterling issuance from the sector ◆ Deal provides more favourable funding than euros
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts