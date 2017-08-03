Watermark
TP ICAP announces key hires

Interdealer brokerage firm TP ICAP has made a number of hires in its Institutional Services division, the company announced on Wednesday. The division provides advice, sales and execution to clients like institutional asset managers and hedge funds.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:45 PM

David Fell-Clark has joined as head of rates, EMEA, after working as head of hedge fund sales in the rates division at Royal Bank of Scotland. Before working at RBS, he ran the sterling swap trading business at Merrill Lynch.

The brokerage firm has also hired the former ...

