BNPP becomes Hong Kong clearing member

BNP Paribas has become the seventeenth clearing member of OTC Clearing Hong Kong, the clearing subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges (HKEX).

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 19 Sep 2017

BNP Paribas is the first French based derivatives house to become a clearing member of the Hong Kong based central counterparty (CCP).

"We are pleased to welcome BNP as a member of OTC Clear," said Calvin Tai, HKEX's joint-chief operating officer and head of clearing.

