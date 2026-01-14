Principality Building Society takes centre stage with sterling covered

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Covered Bonds

Principality Building Society takes centre stage with sterling covered

Luke Jeffs
January 14, 2026 05:34 pm

◆ Principality Building Society amasses £1.05bn order book ◆ 50bp was best-case target says banker on deal… ◆ …and investors welcomed new UK covered issuer

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Covered BondsWeekly CoversBNP ParibasHSBC
LJ
Luke Jeffs
Gift this article