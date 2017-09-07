Watermark
Go to Global edition

CSI Properties, CNLP hit up dollar investors

CSI Properties and China Logistics Property (CNLP) are in the thick of the dollar debt market this week, with the former gauging interest for a perpetual deal, and the latter boosting its coffers with a tap.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 07:30 AM


Joint global co-ordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers AMTD, China Merchants Securities (HK), DBS, HSBC, JP Morgan and UBS announced CSI’s senior perpetual non call five year bond in the 6% area on Wednesday morning.

The unrated notes come with a coupon step-up of 300bp if ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 CITIC Securities 29.28
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 13.51
3 Bank of China (BOC) 11.26
4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 10.51
4 Everbright Securities 10.51

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 9,043.62 58 5.62%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,627.11 38 5.36%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,091.95 41 5.03%
4 Citi 6,742.91 45 4.19%
5 UBS 6,646.04 49 4.13%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 25,034.50 161 8.54%
2 Citi 21,287.71 135 7.26%
3 JPMorgan 18,052.42 104 6.16%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,685.04 79 5.01%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 13,406.99 100 4.57%

Asian polls & awards

  • GlobalCapital Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017: the Winners

    France, Tennet, NWB and Berlin Hyp are among the green and social bond issuers acclaimed in GlobalCapital's Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017, which were announced on Tuesday in Amsterdam.

  • Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards: the Nominations

    GlobalCapital is happy to announce the nominations for its Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 2

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the final five questions.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 1

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the first five questions.

  • Made in China: The best banks and deals of 2016

    You know who won, now find out why. GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney present the extended results of our 2016 China Deals and Investment Bank of the Year awards, recognising achievement both on and offshore.