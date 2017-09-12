Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EDMA makes open plea for MiFID II venue changes

The Electronic Debt Market Association (EDMA) has penned an open letter to European Securities and Markets Authority chairman Steven Maijoor raising concern that left as they are, MiFID II regulatory technical standards will push trading out of the European Union.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 12 Sep 2017

Secretary general of EDMA Europe David Bullen has signed the letter with CEO's of the MarketAxess, MTS, NEX and Tradeweb trading venues. 

EDMA Europe is concerned that important market participants not under direct MiFID II purview will be able to avoid the regulation's data collection responsibilities for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 303,261.40 1129 8.97%
2 JPMorgan 274,121.77 1253 8.10%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 270,618.09 936 8.00%
4 Goldman Sachs 207,332.30 670 6.13%
5 Barclays 199,263.48 763 5.89%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 31,006.99 97 6.92%
2 HSBC 30,565.24 124 6.82%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,525.37 78 6.36%
4 BNP Paribas 23,585.81 129 5.26%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 21,712.94 122 4.84%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,569.55 64 8.01%
2 Morgan Stanley 13,304.94 70 7.31%
3 UBS 12,513.80 50 6.88%
4 Citi 12,181.62 79 6.70%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,994.74 65 6.59%