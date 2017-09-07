Watermark
Natixis hires FI sales head for Americas

Natixis has hired Bryan North-Claus as head of fixed income sales Americas, as part of the French bank's push to improve its American business.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 07 Sep 2017

North-Clauss was the former head of US interest rate sales at Deutsche Bank, and before that worked at Morgan Stanley as head of European interest rate hedge fund sales in London and in the UK as head of government-sponsored enterprise sales.

North-Clauss only worked at Deutsche for 11 months, ...

