ING brings in new Europe syndication boss as two relocate
ING has appointed a new head of European syndicated finance. Meanwhile, two of its senior London bankers are relocating.
Clarence Plummer, who was ING’s regional head of Americas syndicated finance is moving to London to take the European job. In exchange, global head of syndicated finance Edward Brown is headed to New York. meanwhile, the bank's former leveraged finance managing director Eva Smolen is moving to its
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.