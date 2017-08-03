Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ING brings in new Europe syndication boss as two relocate

ING has appointed a new head of European syndicated finance. Meanwhile, two of its senior London bankers are relocating.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 06:00 PM
Clarence Plummer, who was ING’s regional head of Americas syndicated finance is moving to London to take the European job. In exchange, global head of syndicated finance Edward Brown is headed to New York. meanwhile, the bank's former leveraged finance managing director Eva Smolen is moving to its ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 262,089.22 891 10.91%
2 JPMorgan 228,371.06 832 9.50%
3 Citi 156,110.10 490 6.50%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 125,166.48 609 5.21%
5 Barclays 100,534.01 407 4.18%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,571.16 8 16.43%
2 Citi 3,053.17 8 14.05%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,548.48 9 11.73%
4 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 6.73%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,375.20 5 6.33%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,513.51 56 6.94%
2 BNP Paribas 13,076.48 70 6.25%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,390.70 48 5.92%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,896.60 61 5.21%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,859.13 45 5.19%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,028.78 118 6.82%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,189.26 77 6.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 27,631.10 94 6.49%
4 BNP Paribas 22,287.05 124 5.24%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 20,398.26 115 4.79%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%