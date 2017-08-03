NRW.Bank enjoys sizzling summer dollar conditions as FMS-W steps up
NRW.Bank racked up another tightly priced deal for the dollar SSA market on Tuesday, as FMS Wertmanagement prepared a trade that bankers expect to attract a similar central bank audience. Issuers are enjoying strong summer dollar conditions, with swap spreads stable and US Treasury spreads attractive for the buy-side.
Foregoing the global docs used on its last dollar deal just two weeks ago, FMS-W is out with a no-grow $1bn Reg S August 2019. The deal is set to be priced on Wednesday but leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Commerzbank
, JP Morgan
and
...
