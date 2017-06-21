Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Permira ducks out of Cortefiel as remaining owners refi debt

Permira is selling its 33% Cortefiel stake to the other two owners of the Spanish retailer, CVC and PAI Partners. The deal includes a debt restructuring and ends rumours of a stock sale.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 05:45 PM

As Cortefiel’s term loans approached their maturity in October, the talk of the market in Madrid surrounded the retailer staging a return to the stock markets.

Permira, CVC and PAI Partners took Cortefiel private in 2006. The borrower signed €1bn of term loans and a €200m revolver ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 11,353.22 62 6.48%
2 Goldman Sachs 10,847.70 40 6.19%
3 JPMorgan 9,883.17 41 5.64%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,939.52 52 5.10%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 8,436.06 46 4.81%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,095.99 40 8.35%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,273.93 33 7.01%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,159.17 38 6.82%
4 Credit Suisse 3,915.70 42 6.42%
5 Barclays 3,740.83 31 6.13%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 21,273.54 160 11.24%
2 Citi 17,526.81 129 9.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,607.84 134 8.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 13,221.26 95 6.98%
5 Barclays 13,207.72 84 6.98%