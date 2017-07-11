SNCF Réseau and KfW snap up big bid at euro long end

“It went very well, even better than the issuer expected,” said a head of SSA syndicate at one of SNCF Réseau’s leads. “SNCF wanted €500m and was able to do even more without stretching the book.” The final book was over €900m, excluding lead manager orders.The borrower ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.